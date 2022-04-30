Fire reported at Harlan apartment complex

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Several departments reported to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Harlan Friday evening.

Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office tell WYMT that a call was received from the Harlan Highrise apartment building at 311 South Main Street around 8:00 p.m. Friday.

Based on photos from the scene, fire was reportedly seen on the sixth floor of the building.

Crews from the Harlan and Sunshine Volunteer Fire Departments reported to knock down the fire, as well as officials with the Harlan and Loyall Police Departments.

Officials also tell WYMT that no one was seriously injured or casualties and the fire was contained around 9:00 p.m.

Those who were displaced by the fire are being sent to the Harlan County Cooperative Extension Depot at 519 South Main Street.

We will have more information as more becomes available.

