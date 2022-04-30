EKY native and country superstar Loretta Lynn issues statement on the death of Naomi Judd

(WYMT) - Condolences are coming in from across the music world following the death of Naomi Judd on Saturday.

One of those is from Johnson County native Loretta Lynn.

Lynn, who recently turned 90, posted on her official Facebook page “I’m just heartbroken over the loss of Naomi Judd. My fellow Kentucky girl, my friend, and an amazing singer. There are no words. Please pray for Wynonna, Ashley, Larry, and grandchildren. Heartbroken. Sending all my love.”

You can see Lynn’s Facebook post below.

