EKY native and country superstar Loretta Lynn issues statement on the death of Naomi Judd

Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest on...
Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)(Rich Fury | Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Condolences are coming in from across the music world following the death of Naomi Judd on Saturday.

One of those is from Johnson County native Loretta Lynn.

Lynn, who recently turned 90, posted on her official Facebook page “I’m just heartbroken over the loss of Naomi Judd. My fellow Kentucky girl, my friend, and an amazing singer. There are no words. Please pray for Wynonna, Ashley, Larry, and grandchildren. Heartbroken. Sending all my love.”

You can see Lynn’s Facebook post below.

