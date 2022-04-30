Advertisement

Couple cashes $66.9M lottery prize after buying tickets since first date

A Minnesota couple with a long history of playing the lottery finally got lucky, becoming the...
A Minnesota couple with a long history of playing the lottery finally got lucky, becoming the state’s latest jackpot winners.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials with the Minnesota Lottery say the state’s latest lottery winners have a love story that is now worth millions.

The winning couple, who have chosen to remain anonymous, cashed in nearly a $70 million prize earlier this month.

The couple told lottery officials they went on their first date back in 1990 when they went out for pizza and purchased their first scratch tickets together.

Lottery representatives say “Ms. Lottery Winner” has been playing the same lottery numbers for several years since, while changing only select numbers a couple of times.

Luckily, she did have a ticket for the April 12 Mega Millions drawing and recognized the winning numbers instantly: 2-8-14-20-31, Mega Ball 17.

“Thank goodness! If I had seen those numbers and I didn’t have a ticket...” she is quoted by the Minnesota Lottery.

The couple selected the cash option with the winning ticket worth approximately $66.9 million before required tax withholdings, according to the Minnesota Lottery.

After a couple of hours of sleep and re-checking their ticket, the two did go to work, as usual, the next day.

But they quickly started planning their future plans and told lottery officials they would like to purchase a house, a car and travel.

Officials said this was Minnesota’s first Mega Millions jackpot winner since that state joined the game in 2010.

The winning ticket was purchased at Holiday Stationstores. The business earned a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
Gavel
Former EKY funeral home owner indicted on more than 30 counts of violating trust provision, theft
Ricky D. Boyd
Sheriff: results determine identity of skull found in Johnson County
Gov. Andy Beshear announces seven more regional licensing offices in Kentucky
Dr. Loey Kousa operated East KY Clinic PLLC in Paintsville. If charged, he could be punishable...
Eastern Kentucky Doctor charged for billing unnecessary tests and creating false records

Latest News

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Saturday, communities across the country will take part in the DEA's National Prescription Drug...
National Drug Take Back Day events held across the mountains
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls