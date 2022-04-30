Churchill Downs celebrates opening night with ‘Style Under the Stars’ theme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs is inviting fans to come celebrate opening night of the 44-day Spring Meet on Saturday.

Kicking off Kentucky Derby Week, this year’s opening night is themed “Style Under the Stars”

The evening of night racing will feature Derby-inspired fashion displays designed, created and curated by local and global style icons, the release said.

“Opening Night of Kentucky Derby Week is always an exciting time of anticipation and celebration for days ahead,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said. “Fashion is such a widely-enjoyed part of our Derby traditions, I can think of no better way to get fans prepared for the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports than with the most stylish night in racing.”

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the first race begins at 6 p.m.

To buy tickets to opening night, click or tap here.

