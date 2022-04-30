Bringing hope back: Corbin ‘Hometown Hope’ event offers addiction support

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first St. John Live: Hometown Hope event was held in Corbin on Saturday, offering support and hope to those suffering from addiction.

More than 40 outreach groups set up at the event event, offering resources to those who might need them.

“It takes a whole team of resources and examples like us to show there’s hope after dope.” Said Mike St. John, event coordinator.

The event also saw several speakers, including Louisville-based rapper, Dolla Green.

“We all have one message and that’s there is hope. You can recover, we do recover,” Said Green.

St. John’s wife, Marie, said it was great to help organize the event and watch Mike spread the gospel of recovery in his hometown.

“This is not a job for us, this is our life.” She said. “I think we were saved so we can save others.”

This Hometown Hope event was sponsored by Mike St. John’s Company St. John Live: an online platform where Mike and Marie share new recovery testimonies each week.

