‘Wounds to Wisdom’ recovery event in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Isaiah House officials are hosting a recovery event, ‘Wounds to Wisdom,’ at The Art Station in Hazard Friday at 6:00 p.m.

People are invited to come hear testimonies from Southeastern Kentuckians who have found successful recovery through Isaiah House programs.

Officials with The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky reported in 2019 that a Kentucky Health Issues Poll (KHIP) found 54 percent of Kentucky adults with drug problems entered treatment.

The poll found that twice as many Kentuckians entered a program when a friend or family member intervened compared to those who entered a program on their own.

Isaiah House is based in central Kentucky, but serves people from across the state. In the past three years, officials with the recovery center said they assisted people from more than 100 Kentucky counties at 20 recovery residences.

Isaiah House officials provide transportation to facilities for people who enroll in its programs.

The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy maintains resources for people seeking treatment and recovery.

Kentuckians struggling with a substance use disorder, either themselves or within their families, can call 1-833-8KY-HELP (1-833-859-4357) toll-free to speak with a live specialist about treatment options and available resources.

