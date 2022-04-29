Advertisement

UPIKE FMA Fest invites film lovers to Pikeville

Andrew Reed, UPIKE FMA professor, conducts a Q&A with one of the filmmakers at the 2022 FMA Fest.
Andrew Reed, UPIKE FMA professor, conducts a Q&A with one of the filmmakers at the 2022 FMA Fest.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville’s FMA Fest moved from the campus into the community for its 2022 return.

The festival, organized by UPIKE’s Film and Media Arts department, kicked off at the Appalachian Center for the Arts Thursday, showcasing short films, feature films, and more.

”We got a lot of different filmmakers coming out from across the region to see their work screened here live. A lot of them have been pinned up, with COVID, and haven’t been able to get out and screen work for a few years now,” said FMA professor Andrew Reed.

Reed, one of the festival’s founders, said the event, free to the public, has a little something for everyone and will include Q&A sessions with the filmmakers.

“They love to see people come out and watch their films and then stay and ask them questions after,” Reed said.

The space is open Friday, with the last film showing at 8 p.m. Saturday’s projects will play from 9 a.m. until the reception at 7 p.m. and an awards showcase will follow at 7:30. Find more information about the films and filmmakers here.

