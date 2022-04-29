State officials recognize several EKY Main Street programs during ceremony Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Leaders from across the state were recognized for their efforts to restore downtown areas are a special ceremony earlier this week.

On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and officials from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet gathered at the Capitol in Frankfort to honor 17 Kentucky Main Street communities and business leaders.

“As I travel the state, I get to visit small towns and enjoy their vibrant downtown,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said in a news release. “I understand just how important these areas are to our rural communities. For five generations, my family owned and operated Coleman Lumber Yard in downtown Harrodsburg. So I understand the connection downtowns have to small businesses, their communities and our families.”

The Kentucky Main Street program was created in 1979 to reverse economic decline in central business districts through historic preservation and redevelopment of commercial buildings.

Lt Gov. Coleman recognized Main Street communities for their outstanding efforts in economic vitality, promotion, historic preservation and adaptive reuse, volunteerism, local Main Street partnership and Spirit of Main Street.

Here are some of the communities and businesses recognized in our area:

Awards for Economic Vitality:

Pikeville Main Street

London Downtown

Outstanding Main Street Partner Awards:

First National Bank of Manchester-London, London Main Street

Willing Hearts, Julie Ray Pitts, Tri-Cities Heritage Development Main Street

Best Adaptive Reuse Award:

Martin Ausmus and Ike’s Pizza in Middlesboro

Spirit of Main Street Awards:

Teresa Mays, Beattyville Main Street Director

Bobbie Gothard, Tri-Cities Main Street Director

Preservation Hero Awards:

Jay Shoffner, Middlesboro Main Street

Kentucky is one of four states selected to receive the 2020 Main Street America Facade Improvement Grant. As part of Thursday’s ceremony, Maysville, Shelbyville and Williamsburg Main Streets were recognized as the state’s designated grant recipients.

