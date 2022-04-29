Sheriff: results determine identity of skull found in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In June 2020, a human skull was found in Johnson County.

The skull was eventually sent to the University of Tennessee anthropologist in Knoxville, then returned to the Kentucky State Police Medical Examiner.

According to a Facebook post from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, DNA testing led to a positive identification.

The results confirmed the remains were those of Ricky D. Boyd of Ohio on April 27, 2022.

The case is still under investigation.

