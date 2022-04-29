Advertisement

Sheriff: results determine identity of skull found in Johnson County

Ricky D. Boyd
Ricky D. Boyd(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In June 2020, a human skull was found in Johnson County.

The skull was eventually sent to the University of Tennessee anthropologist in Knoxville, then returned to the Kentucky State Police Medical Examiner.

According to a Facebook post from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, DNA testing led to a positive identification.

The results confirmed the remains were those of Ricky D. Boyd of Ohio on April 27, 2022.

The case is still under investigation.

