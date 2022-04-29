Runners gear up for KDF miniMarathon and Marathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival minimarathon and marathon, sponsored by GE Appliance, are expected to attract 8,000 runners on Saturday morning.

This year marks the 49th year of the miniMarathon and the 21st year of the Marathon, and it is Kentucky’s largest day of road racing. The Derby Festival is offering a variety of options for participants this year, including the miniMarathon, the full Marathon, and the Marathon Relay, as well as virtual races for both the half and full marathon.

The mini marathon is 13.1 miles long, the full marathon is 26.2 miles long, and the relay race is completed by a group of runners running varying distances. Along the race course, there are water stations and bathrooms.

Race packets were being picked up at the Kentucky International Convention Center on Friday and were scheduled to be available until 9 p.m. because they cannot be picked up on race day.

The marathon begins at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Description of the course:

The looped course will begin in downtown Louisville at the intersection of Main and Preston Streets and end at Lynn Family Stadium. The miniMarathon and front half of the Marathon will be routed through downtown, west Louisville, Old Louisville, the South End, and through Churchill Downs. After that, all runners will return to downtown and Slugger Field, where miniMarathon runners will turn down the final stretch while Marathon runners will continue on to the second half of their race. Marathon participants will then cross the Big Four Bridge and continue along the Ohio River Greenway in Southern Indiana. The Greenway will take Marathon runners through New Albany, Jeffersonville, and Clarksville.



Bikes, skateboards, scooters, strollers, skates, and roller blades are not allowed on the course, but runners may use headphones and earbuds.

