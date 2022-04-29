Advertisement

Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland

A young woman is dead after she was thrown from a horse at Keeneland.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A young woman is dead after she was thrown from a horse at Keeneland.

According to a press release, it happened shortly after 8 Friday morning.

Keeneland officials say 20-year-old Callie Witt, an exercise rider for trainer Joe Sharp, died after she was thrown from a 2-year-old horse on the Keeneland training track.

The track’s on-site medical team worked to treat her injuries and she was transported to UK Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“We are heartbroken by this tragic loss,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Callie’s family, friends and our collective racing community at this difficult time.”

Witt, a native of Nebraska, was studying at Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

This is a developing story.

