Police: Driver passed out, hits two houses in Berea
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman in Berea is okay after police said she passed out and crashed into two houses.
It happened earlier Thursday night on Walnut Meadow Road.
Police said the woman passed out behind the wheel, went off the road, and hit two houses.
Police said nobody was in either of the homes at the time. They said the driver was not injured.
