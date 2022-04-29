Off-and-on scattered showers this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a couple of absolutely gorgeous days here in the mountains, our pattern change has finally arrived and it promises us warmer temperatures...but also the chance for showers back in the forecast.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve seen a lot more cloud cover as we’ve gone through the day today and more looks to be on the way as we head into tonight. Essentially, a big low pressure system has set up shop over the western US. This will continue sending disturbances our way as we go through not just the weekend, but into early next week as well. A couple of showers will be possible as one of these disturbances pushes through the region overnight. Lows get down into the upper 50s overnight.

Clouds continue through the region on Saturday as another wave moves into the region, providing us with the chance for scattered showers and maybe a couple of rumbles of thunder. The good news, if there is any is that temperatures do look to be warmer, back above average in the middle 70s for daytime highs. Scattered shower chances continue overnight as lows stay mild in the lower 60s to close out the month of April.

The First Week of May

Hard to believe we’re already into the month of May starting on Sunday. I mean, the year is already a third over with! May continues where April left off with scattered showers around for not just Sunday, but much of the first week of the month as we continue to see systems head in our direction. Sunday looks to be the most likely driest day of the bunch, but scattered showers will still be possible with highs into the upper 70s to near 80.

Scattered disturbances continue to work into the region as we head into the work week. One weak cold front looks to bring scattered showers and storms to the region on Monday as highs soar back to near 80. Yet another system works our way for Tuesday, which could yield a couple of stronger storms, depending on timing. Otherwise...Scattered chances stay with us through the week as highs stay in the lower to middle 70s.

