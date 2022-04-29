Advertisement

Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping

Georgia beekeepers scrambled to save dying bees at the Atlanta airport. (Source: WSB/Airbnb/Edward Morgan/Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Association/Facebook/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A shipment of honeybees bound from California to Alaska died after an airline re-routed them through Atlanta, then left them to sit on the tarmac during hot weather.

Delta Air Lines said Friday it is making changes to prevent a repeat of what happened last weekend.

About 5 million honeybees were being shipped to Sarah McElrea, a beekeeper and distributor in Anchorage, Alaska.

The crates holding the bees didn’t fit on the plane that was supposed to take them from Sacramento, California, to Anchorage via Seattle.

Instead they were sent to Atlanta, where they arrived too late to make an Anchorage-bound flight.

By the time an Atlanta beekeeper went to check on them, most of the bees were dead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Former EKY funeral home owner indicted on more than 30 counts of violating trust provision, theft
The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say
According to a release, Harlan County head boys basketball coach Michael Jones has stepped down.
Harlan County High School boys basketball coach resigns
Letcher County WWII veteran dies
‘He lived an absolutely glorious life’: EKY WWII veteran remembered
Missing person reported in Laurel County

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear announces seven more regional licensing offices in Kentucky
Amanda Eyman of Wisconsin has accepted a plea deal after being accused of offering a child to a...
Woman accused of sex trafficking child for drugs and money accepts plea deal
Rex was reunited with his owner more than a decade after being stolen.
Dog stolen over a decade ago reunited with its owner
Johnson County Trail Day to kick off over the weekend