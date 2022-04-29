Advertisement

Make-A-Wish helps Ky. girl battling brain cancer become a published author

An 11-year-old girl from Franklin County suffering from brain cancer gets to live out her dream...
An 11-year-old girl from Franklin County suffering from brain cancer gets to live out her dream as a children’s book author.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was 42 years ago Friday when the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted its first wish to a little boy battling Leukemia. He wanted to be a police officer for a day.

Nearly 19,000 wishes later, an 11-year-old girl from Franklin County suffering from brain cancer gets to live out her dream as a children’s book author.

Outside Lexington’s Immanuel Baptist Church, the weather looked gloomy Friday afternoon. But sometimes, even on cloudy days, there’s sunshine.

They held a book signing event in front of Lexington Christian Academy students, where children’s book author 11-year-old Gwyn Morgan unveiled her first work.

“Drippy the Tale of the Sad Rain Cloud,” Gwyn said. “One day a little rain cloud floated into the sky.”

The story tracks a cloud named Drippy, as no one wanted her around.

“But the children sang, ‘rain, rain go away,’” Gwyn said.

This young author found a message in her writing.

“Sadness is a healthy emotion to have,” Gwyn said.

Gwyn has been battling her own rain storm for the past two years.

“Gwyn, we found out about a year and a half ago, has a brain tumor and we didn’t know it was there,” said Gwyn’s mother, Heather Morgan.

Despite the dark clouds above her, Gwyn was determined to be an author.

“Writing a book is harder than it sounds,” Gwyn said.

Gwyn’s story of perseverance is told through the cloud in the book.

“I am feeling proud and thankful and tired right now,” Gwyn said.

Like Drippy, this young lady chooses to look for every cloud’s silver lining.

She’ll have a red carpet event for her official book signing on Saturday, April 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Poor Richards books in Frankfort.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Former EKY funeral home owner indicted on more than 30 counts of violating trust provision, theft
The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say
According to a release, Harlan County head boys basketball coach Michael Jones has stepped down.
Harlan County High School boys basketball coach resigns
Letcher County WWII veteran dies
‘He lived an absolutely glorious life’: EKY WWII veteran remembered
Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland

Latest News

The marathon begins at 7:00 a.m. on April 30.
Runners gear up for KDF miniMarathon and Marathon
Ricky D. Boyd
Sheriff: results determine identity of skull found in Johnson County
The KDF Marathon begins at 7:00 a.m. on April 30.
Runners gear up for KDF miniMarathon and Marathon
The Wounds to Wisdom is for any community member interested in learning more about faith-based...
‘Wounds to Wisdom’ recovery event in Hazard