Laurel County deputies searching for stolen trailer

Optimist Club trailer reported stolen in Laurel County
Optimist Club trailer reported stolen in Laurel County(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in Laurel County are on the lookout for a trailer stolen from a local civic organization.

The Laurel County Optimist Club reported around 4:00 a.m. Thursday that their 2006 Haulin Utility trailer was stolen from their facility off of Sinking Creek Road.

The trailer is approximately 30 feet long, colored white with the Optimist Club letters and logo on all sides.

Surveillance footage shows a two tone late-80s model Ford pickup truck hook onto the trailer when it was stolen.

If you have information on the trailer, you’re asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600, send a personal message to the department’s Facebook page, or send an email to Public Information Officer Gilbert Acciardo at g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. All information will remain anonymous.

