HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After two seasons on John Calipari’s coaching staff, Jai Lucas has joined Jon Scheyer’s staff at Duke.

I fully support @CoachJLuc doing what he thinks is best for his family. pic.twitter.com/KHzALZ4aDo — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 29, 2022

Lucas was integral in recruiting star players such as Daimion Collins, Cason Wallace and Shaedon Sharpe.

