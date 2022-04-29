Johnson County Trail Day to kick off over the weekend
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County officials are preparing for the 2022 Johnson County Trail Day.
Officials said the day is exciting because it brings in people from all over the region and helps build up the local economy.
The event offers several activities throughout the day, like hiking, biking, horseback riding and more.
Below is a list of the activities being offered:
- Hiking
- Hiking
- Horseback riding
- ATV trails
- Historical walk in downtown Paintsville
- Free concert planned for later in the evening
- Kayaking
- ATV Parade and Show
Pre-registration is required, and you can do that here.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.