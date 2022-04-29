Johnson County Trail Day to kick off over the weekend

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County officials are preparing for the 2022 Johnson County Trail Day.

Officials said the day is exciting because it brings in people from all over the region and helps build up the local economy.

The event offers several activities throughout the day, like hiking, biking, horseback riding and more.

Below is a list of the activities being offered:

Hiking

Horseback riding

ATV trails

Historical walk in downtown Paintsville

Free concert planned for later in the evening

Kayaking

ATV Parade and Show

Pre-registration is required, and you can do that here.

