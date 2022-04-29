‘It’s more than just a concert’: Weekend of music starts with ‘Kinfolk Kickoff’ and Sundy Best...

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The second annual Kinfolk Reunion started on Thursday with a ‘Kinfolk Kickoff’ concert featuring Sundy Best at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater.

“This is more of an intimate show with Sundy Best,” said Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson. “They’re going to be playing acoustically, a lot more interaction with the audience, and discussion of their songwriting and their storytelling.”

Both Nicholas Jamerson and Kristopher Bentley of Sundy Best say they’re ready to leave the winter blues and get into the summertime swing.

“I think it’s always good to have something right out right into the spring to get people out of that wintertime lull,” said Jamerson. “It was the hardest winter for me yet, so I’m ready to bust out and I’m sure there’s a lot of people that feel the same.”

Officials say the Kinfolk Reunion is the perfect way to do so. With music Friday and Saturday night at Archer Park in Prestonsburg featuring local artists from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday Best taking the stage shortly after until 10 p.m.

“It’s hard to explain it. It’s more than just music and a concert, it’s just a feeling,” said Johnson. “It’s an amazing experience to be together, and I expect that and even more this time around.”

Inviting all their kin out for a true Appalachia experience and a chance to celebrate Eastern Kentucky in song.

“This is, probably out of any place in the world, right where I’d wanna be, right now,” said Bentley, “I know it excites me and Nicholas both to be able to be one of the reasons that they can come here and experience what’s home to us.”

There will also be a “Kidfolk Reunion” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for children with sensory overload issues and from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for the general public, 17 and under. Tickets are available at macarts.com or at the gates for a price of $25 per car.

