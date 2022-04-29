Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces seven more regional licensing offices in Kentucky

(KYTC)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced there would be seven new regional drivers licensing offices opening up in the Bluegrass.

According to a release from the Governor’s Office said the goal is to shift licensing operations away from all circuit courts by July 30 of this year.

“On Team Kentucky, we’re working every day to make sure all government services offered are up to the standard our families deserve,” Gov. Beshear said. “Driver’s licenses aren’t just credentials. They’re keys. They unlock so many other doors, like making your voice heard in an election, being able to drive to school or work as you pursue your goals or being able to travel on a plane or visit a military base to see loved ones.”

The news offices will be in Henderson, Independence, Lexington (2nd location), London, Maysville, Mayfield, and Pineville.

To learn more about the new licensing process, you can click here.

