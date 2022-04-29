Georgia’s Travon Walker picked No. 1 overall in NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (WYMT) - With the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars picked defensive end Travon Walker out of Georgia.

The full first round is below.

PICK TEAM PLAYER (POSITION) SCHOOL 1 Jacksonville Jaguars Travon Walker (DE) Georgia 2 Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson (DE) Michigan 3 Houston Texans Derek Stingley Jr. (DB) LSU 4 New York Jets Ahmad Gardner (CB) Cincinnati 5 New York Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE) Oregon 6 Carolina Panthers Ikem Ekwonu (OT) NC State 7 New York Giants (via CHI) Evan Neal (OT) Alabama 8 Atlanta Falcons Drake London (WR) USC 9 Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) Charles Cross (OT) Mississippi State 10 New York Jets (via SEA) Garrett Wilson (WR) Ohio State 11 New Orleans Saints (from WAS) Chris Olave (WR) Ohio State 12 Detroit Lions (via MIN) Jameson Williams (WR) Alabama 13 Philadelphia Eagles (from CLE via HOU) Jordan Davis (DT) Georgia 14 Baltimore Ravens Kyle Hamilton (DB) Notre Dame 15 Houston Texans (from MIA via PHI) Kenyon Green (G) Texas A&M 16 Washington Commanders (from PHI via IND and NO) 17 Los Angeles Chargers 18 Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) 19 New Orleans Saints (via PHI) 20 Pittsburgh Steelers 21 New England Patriots 22 Green Bay Packers (via LV) 23 Arizona Cardinals 24 Dallas Cowboys 25 Buffalo Bills 26 Tennessee Titans 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28 Green Bay Packers 29 Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA via SF) 30 Kansas City Chiefs 31 Cincinnati Bengals 32 Minnesota Vikings (from LAR via DET)

