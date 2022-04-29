Advertisement

Georgia’s Travon Walker picked No. 1 overall in NFL Draft

FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting...
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. Walker is expected to be taken in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (WYMT) - With the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars picked defensive end Travon Walker out of Georgia.

The full first round is below.

PICKTEAMPLAYER (POSITION)SCHOOL
1Jacksonville JaguarsTravon Walker (DE)Georgia
2Detroit LionsAidan Hutchinson (DE)Michigan
3Houston TexansDerek Stingley Jr. (DB)LSU
4New York JetsAhmad Gardner (CB)Cincinnati
5New York GiantsKayvon Thibodeaux (DE)Oregon
6Carolina PanthersIkem Ekwonu (OT)NC State
7New York Giants (via CHI)Evan Neal (OT)Alabama
8Atlanta FalconsDrake London (WR)USC
9Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)Charles Cross (OT)Mississippi State
10New York Jets (via SEA)Garrett Wilson (WR)Ohio State
11New Orleans Saints (from WAS)Chris Olave (WR)Ohio State
12Detroit Lions (via MIN)Jameson Williams (WR)Alabama
13Philadelphia Eagles (from CLE via HOU)Jordan Davis (DT)Georgia
14Baltimore RavensKyle Hamilton (DB)Notre Dame
15Houston Texans (from MIA via PHI)Kenyon Green (G)Texas A&M
16Washington Commanders (from PHI via IND and NO)
17Los Angeles Chargers
18Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)
19New Orleans Saints (via PHI)
20Pittsburgh Steelers
21New England Patriots
22Green Bay Packers (via LV)
23Arizona Cardinals
24Dallas Cowboys
25Buffalo Bills
26Tennessee Titans
27Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28Green Bay Packers
29Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA via SF)
30Kansas City Chiefs
31Cincinnati Bengals
32Minnesota Vikings (from LAR via DET)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

