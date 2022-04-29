Georgia’s Travon Walker picked No. 1 overall in NFL Draft
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (WYMT) - With the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars picked defensive end Travon Walker out of Georgia.
The full first round is below.
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER (POSITION)
|SCHOOL
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Travon Walker (DE)
|Georgia
|2
|Detroit Lions
|Aidan Hutchinson (DE)
|Michigan
|3
|Houston Texans
|Derek Stingley Jr. (DB)
|LSU
|4
|New York Jets
|Ahmad Gardner (CB)
|Cincinnati
|5
|New York Giants
|Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE)
|Oregon
|6
|Carolina Panthers
|Ikem Ekwonu (OT)
|NC State
|7
|New York Giants (via CHI)
|Evan Neal (OT)
|Alabama
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|Drake London (WR)
|USC
|9
|Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
|Charles Cross (OT)
|Mississippi State
|10
|New York Jets (via SEA)
|Garrett Wilson (WR)
|Ohio State
|11
|New Orleans Saints (from WAS)
|Chris Olave (WR)
|Ohio State
|12
|Detroit Lions (via MIN)
|Jameson Williams (WR)
|Alabama
|13
|Philadelphia Eagles (from CLE via HOU)
|Jordan Davis (DT)
|Georgia
|14
|Baltimore Ravens
|Kyle Hamilton (DB)
|Notre Dame
|15
|Houston Texans (from MIA via PHI)
|Kenyon Green (G)
|Texas A&M
|16
|Washington Commanders (from PHI via IND and NO)
|17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|18
|Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)
|19
|New Orleans Saints (via PHI)
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|21
|New England Patriots
|22
|Green Bay Packers (via LV)
|23
|Arizona Cardinals
|24
|Dallas Cowboys
|25
|Buffalo Bills
|26
|Tennessee Titans
|27
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|28
|Green Bay Packers
|29
|Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA via SF)
|30
|Kansas City Chiefs
|31
|Cincinnati Bengals
|32
|Minnesota Vikings (from LAR via DET)
