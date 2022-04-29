Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky teen wins Kentucky Youth of the Year

Photo Courtesy: Boys and Girls Clubs of Appalachia
Photo Courtesy: Boys and Girls Clubs of Appalachia(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres and Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Harlan County teen is celebrating a big win!

Harlan Independent High School junior Kaleb McLendon was selected as the Kentucky Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club of America.

McLendon is a member of the Cawood Ledford Boys & Girls Club and 21st Century Community Center Teen Club.

The award ceremony was held virtually. Governor Andy Beshear also gave an address during the event.

As part of the win, McLendon will receive a $2,500 college scholarship. He will represent the Commonwealth at the organization’s regional conference in Chicago on June 30th.

Congrats to Kaleb!

