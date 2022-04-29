Advertisement

East Kentucky Leadership Conference comes to a close

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Apr. 29, 2022
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Leadership Conference wrapped Friday, sending attendees home with a refreshed mission to revitalize their communities.

The “Creating Destination Communities” theme focused on the work being done across the region to make changes worth talking about. From tourism efforts, to new and growing non-profits, the conversations focused on leading by learning.

“We have made enormous strides in Eastern Kentucky to address some of our most grave challenges, but there’s still a lot of work to be done,” said EKLF board chair Peter Hille. “The East Kentucky Leadership Conference is a place where people can come together to share the successes that they’ve had, explore the challenges that are still ahead of us, and figure out the solutions that we need to carry out.”

The event, the first in-person conference since 2019, was all about sharing those ideas in an effort to spark change for communities that just need a leg up.

“We had tremendous facilitators and people with a lot of knowledge and people that are doing really great stuff,” said EKLF board member Bill Weinberg.

Those involved say coming together to discuss what works for some, or what has failed for others, is a great way to decide how to plan for a future of progress and potential.

Former governor Paul Patton presented the keynote speech for the final day, discussing the role of leadership in moving the region forward.

Organizers are already looking forward to next year’s event, which will be held in Hazard. You can keep up with the foundation and its mission here.

