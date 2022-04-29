Advertisement

Dr. David McFaddin officially installed as EKU president after 2020 appointment

Dr. David McFaddin was named EKU's 14th president.
By Jim Stratman and WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University officially has its 14th president.

Dr. David McFaddin was installed as university president Friday morning during an on-campus ceremony.

Dr. McFaddin was selected as the interim president back in December of 2019. The EKU Board of Regents unanimously appointed Dr. McFaddin as the new president in August 2020, but his official installation was delayed until Friday.

McFaddin is just the third graduate of Eastern Kentucky University to take over the position of president.

Several speakers, ranging from Governor Andy Beshear to the President of the Council on Post-Secondary Education Dr. Aaron Thompson, welcomed the new EKU president and send him encouraging messages heading into his new position.

Dr. McFaddin thanked everyone for the support and said that, while he has been in the office for a while now, he wants to make sure that Eastern’s best days are in front of them.

