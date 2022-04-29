Clouds, rain chances return to wrap up April

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The month is slowly winding down and we will soon see if the old adage “April showers bring May flowers” proves true.

Today and Tonight

Well, let me start this off by saying models are a trainwreck for the next few days. I’m going to put that out there right off the bat. Here is what we believe will happen today: After a morning that starts in the 50s under mainly cloudy skies, some peeks of sunshine will appear at times throughout the day. While I can’t rule out some stray showers, I do believe they stay away until later into the day, maybe even the evening hours. Keep your rain gear in the car, just in case. Highs should top out in the low to mid-70s across the region.

Tonight, I do believe you will need your rain gear, especially late and overnight. Lows will only drop to around 60. Some locations could drop into the upper 50s.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday is the last day of April. Can you believe May is just around the corner? It’s hard to believe! While I don’t believe either weekend day is an all-day washout, keep your umbrellas handy anyway. Look for a mix of sun and clouds both days, with more of one than the other at times. Highs Saturday will top out in the mid to upper 70s and should be in the same range for Sunday. Scattered rain chances are possible.

Lows Saturday night will drop to around 60 and get into the upper 50s by Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

While I do believe the new work and school week starts on a dry note, I can’t rule out a stray rain chance late in the day on Monday. Highs will soar with a mix of sun and clouds making it to around the 80-degree mark.

Chances for scattered showers and storms linger for most of next week, so keep the rain gear handy. Highs will stay in the low 80s Tuesday and we could see some stronger storms late. Highs look to be in the low to mid-70s for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.