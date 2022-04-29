Advertisement

Chase Estep on making the mountains proud with Kentucky Baseball

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Since committing to play baseball for the Wildcats in 2017, Chase Estep has worked to show the young athletes of Eastern Kentucky that they can take the baseball field and the football field.

“You can play more than one sport and you can give your all to more than one sport, you just have to be super disciplined and respect your coaches’ time,” said Chase Estep, a three-time All-State honoree for football and baseball.

Estep took the Corbin Redhounds to the state championship at Kroger Field as a quarterback. His passion since birth, however, is baseball.

“The good lord, I don’t know why he picked me to be such a shining light and represent so many people but he did and I know how grateful and appreciative I need to be for that,” said Estep. “I think this game will really kick you and beat you down, college baseball is very hard.”

Entering his junior season playing for Kentucky, Estep was ready for a change. He worked with the training staff at Kentucky to go back to the fundamentals, and the hard work paid off.

Former Corbin standout Chase Estep named SEC Baseball Player of the Week

Estep was named SEC Player of the Week, Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Week and Perfect Game/Rawlings National Player of the Week in the span of two weeks.

“I just kind of want more team accolades so it’s kind of hard for me to talk about personal stuff, I’d rather play in Omaha with the 39 guys in the locker room rather than being Player of the Week but it’s definitely an honor to be considered one of the better in the league,” said Estep.

As the regular season winds down, Estep and his squad are focused on taking Kentucky to Omaha for the first time in program history.

“We want to end up there and I think we know we can do it. You can pick us apart for our record, you know, wins or losses. I think we’ve done great rolling with the punches,” said Estep.

The SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. begins Tuesday, May 24.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Former EKY funeral home owner indicted on more than 30 counts of violating trust provision, theft
The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say
According to a release, Harlan County head boys basketball coach Michael Jones has stepped down.
Harlan County High School boys basketball coach resigns
Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
Letcher County WWII veteran dies
‘He lived an absolutely glorious life’: EKY WWII veteran remembered

Latest News

Keion Brooks leads balanced UK attack in Missouri win.
Reports: Keion Brooks enters transfer portal
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
UK defensive end Josh Paschal drafted in second round by Lions
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates getting a first down during the first...
UK wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson drafted in second round to New York Giants
Jai Lucas Added to UK Men’s Basketball Staff
Kentucky assistant coach Jai Lucas picked up by Duke