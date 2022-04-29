Chase Estep on making the mountains proud with Kentucky Baseball

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Since committing to play baseball for the Wildcats in 2017, Chase Estep has worked to show the young athletes of Eastern Kentucky that they can take the baseball field and the football field.

“You can play more than one sport and you can give your all to more than one sport, you just have to be super disciplined and respect your coaches’ time,” said Chase Estep, a three-time All-State honoree for football and baseball.

Estep took the Corbin Redhounds to the state championship at Kroger Field as a quarterback. His passion since birth, however, is baseball.

“The good lord, I don’t know why he picked me to be such a shining light and represent so many people but he did and I know how grateful and appreciative I need to be for that,” said Estep. “I think this game will really kick you and beat you down, college baseball is very hard.”

Entering his junior season playing for Kentucky, Estep was ready for a change. He worked with the training staff at Kentucky to go back to the fundamentals, and the hard work paid off.

Estep was named SEC Player of the Week, Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Week and Perfect Game/Rawlings National Player of the Week in the span of two weeks.

“I just kind of want more team accolades so it’s kind of hard for me to talk about personal stuff, I’d rather play in Omaha with the 39 guys in the locker room rather than being Player of the Week but it’s definitely an honor to be considered one of the better in the league,” said Estep.

As the regular season winds down, Estep and his squad are focused on taking Kentucky to Omaha for the first time in program history.

“We want to end up there and I think we know we can do it. You can pick us apart for our record, you know, wins or losses. I think we’ve done great rolling with the punches,” said Estep.

The SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. begins Tuesday, May 24.

