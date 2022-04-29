Bishop Willie Lamb awarded 2022 East Kentucky Leadership Carolyn Sundy Award

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bishop Willie Lamb was born in McRoberts, Kentucky, a small town in Letcher County, in 1924.

The 97-year-old served many roles throughout this life, including working in a coal mine and pastoring churches.

“I’m one of 15 children, and I couldn’t talk, I stuttered when I talked,” he said. ‘When I go to school, to get up to read the kids would laugh at me.”

The World War II veteran said he never made it past the 5th grade because he could not read. When he turned 16 he was drafted into the Army. He was interviewed to work in the post exchange room on a ship.

“I told them I peeled peanuts and candy as a boy, you know, help feed the family,” he added. “He said I am going to put you over the P-X and I told him I don’t know if I am going to be able to or not.”

He remained strong in his faith, through that, he was able to overcome those obstacles.

“I just said well you’ll learn to face life as it is, in other words, you don’t try to be something that you’re not,” he added. “I said well I’m working in the coal mine, they gave me a job working in the coal mine.”

He was married to his wife for more than 50 years, both raised their seven kids to trust and believe in the Lord.

“When the kids come along, me and my wife, we both got saved,” he added. “We got them to church and we taught them about the Lord.”

For his lifelong impact on Eastern Kentucky, the McRoberts Community recently dedicated a bench in his honor for the impact he had on the small town and Eastern Kentucky.

“He’s leaving a legacy, of community service, serve others, it was unexpected and he was surprised by it,” said his daughter Madaline Sanders. “I guess at the award ceremony he’ll be even more surprised.”

Bishop Lamb was awarded the 2022 East Kentucky Leadership Carolyn Sundy Award.

