Wolfe County SART announces Red River Gorge giveaway

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team announced a chance to win a Red River Gorge vacation.

A post on Facebook said the Search and Rescue team joined partners at the Gorge to put together a weekend getaway package that people can enter to win.

The getaway is worth more than $1200 and includes the following:

$500 Cabin Rental Voucher with Red River Gorge Cabin Rentals

A Half-Day Guided Rock Climbing Trip For Two with Bluegrass Climbing School- $260 value

Two Red River Gorge Zipline Tours Passes - $200 Value

Two Gorge Underground Passes (underground kayaking)- $120 Value

A $50 Gift Card to Sky Bridge Station

A $25 Gift Card to The Brick at The Red River Gorge

A $50 Gift Card to RedPoint BBQ

You can enter by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.