Wolfe County SART announces Red River Gorge giveaway
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team announced a chance to win a Red River Gorge vacation.
A post on Facebook said the Search and Rescue team joined partners at the Gorge to put together a weekend getaway package that people can enter to win.
The getaway is worth more than $1200 and includes the following:
- $500 Cabin Rental Voucher with Red River Gorge Cabin Rentals
- A Half-Day Guided Rock Climbing Trip For Two with Bluegrass Climbing School- $260 value
- Two Red River Gorge Zipline Tours Passes - $200 Value
- Two Gorge Underground Passes (underground kayaking)- $120 Value
- A $50 Gift Card to Sky Bridge Station
- A $25 Gift Card to The Brick at The Red River Gorge
- A $50 Gift Card to RedPoint BBQ
You can enter by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.