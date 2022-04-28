Sunshine giving way to weekend rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Yet another gorgeous afternoon around the mountains on this Thursday. Enjoy it now, because we’ve got a pattern change on the way with showers and storms working their way back in.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds will continue to increase as we run through the nighttime hours tonight as the first of several waves of showers and storms works into the region. We could even see a few showers developing by daybreak as lows fall into the middle 40s.

Scattered showers will be around as this wave pushes through the region starting on Friday, but the best chances look to work in during the nighttime hours on Friday. This doesn’t look like an all-day rain or a particularly heavy rain, but grab the umbrella because you just may need it not just Friday, but through the weekend as well. With plenty of clouds in the area Friday, highs look to stay below average in the middle 60s yet again. Lows 50s possible overnight as shower chances increase again.

The Weekend and Beyond

A soggier pattern continues into the weekend and beyond as a slow moving low pressure and stationary front work through the region. The way this pattern sets up, it’s hard to tell this far out exactly when we could see those showers and even a few thunderstorms. But they look to be a good bet during the daytime hours Saturday, Sunday and even into Monday. Highs will get back around and above normal as well. We’re back around and above average by Saturday with highs in the middle and upper 70s heading into next week.

The warm and soggy trend continues into early next week as well, before a midweek break in the rain chances...assuming current model trends hold. Temperatures stay around or above normal in the middle and upper 70s.

