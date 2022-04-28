Pulaski County Sheriff’s K9 to receive protective vest

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A K9 Deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office will be receiving some new gear.

K9 “Rocky” is set to receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

The organization is called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and is donating the vest in memory of a K9 who was killed in Arkansas two years ago.

The vest will be embroidered with “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR - EOW 1/16/20″.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity aiming to provide protective vests to K9 officers throughout the country.

The vest is expected to be delivered within the next eight to ten weeks.

