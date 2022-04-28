One more dry and mild day before rain chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a nearly perfect day on Wednesday, that trend, with a few more clouds, will be around again today.

Today and Tonight

Most locations will start the morning around the 40-degree mark. Some of the sheltered valleys could end up in the 30s before daybreak. A mix of sunshine and clouds will warm us up close to 70 degrees this afternoon in spots. The wind should be a little calmer today.

Tonight, clouds will gradually increase in the overnight hours and we could see a few spotty showers late. Lows drop to around 50.

Extended Forecast

Models are torn about what to expect on Friday. I use five main models to forecast each day and three of those are trying to trend drier. For now, I’m going to keep some widely scattered showers in, especially the later into the day you get. I think we’re still fairly mild with highs in the upper 60s, thanks to some wind from the south. I believe we see some better chances for scattered showers Friday night. Lows drop into the upper 50.

The weekend features scattered showers both days, with some sunshine possible at times. Highs will stay in the 70s both days with lows dropping to about 60 both nights.

Monday is one to watch for some scattered storms, especially later into the day. Highs could approach 80 in the afternoon. We’ll keep you posted on that one. Our chances for rain continue through most of next week, but temperatures stay mild, hanging around in the 70s.

