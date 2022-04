LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday morning, the Laurel County Sheriff announced a missing person that was reported off Mazie Road.

Kyle Holland, 33, was last seen on April 22 around noon. He is described as a white man, approximately 5′10″ with black hair.

If you know any information about his location, you can call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

