McCracken County man charged with 99 counts of possessing child porn

Zacharias S. Schlipf, 33, was charged with more than 100 counts related to child sexual exploitation.
Zacharias S. Schlipf, 33, was charged with more than 100 counts related to child sexual exploitation.(Source: McCracken County Regional Jail)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch announced they arrested a McCracken County man in connection with an online child sexual abuse investigation.

KSP said their undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation began after they discovered the suspect sharing images online of child sexual exploitation.

Investigators searched a home in Paducah on Wednesday, April 27 in connection with their discovery and seized equipment allegedly used to share the images. The seized equipment was taken to a forensic lab for further examination.

Zacharias S. Schlipf, 33, was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Detention Center.

Schlipf was charged with 99 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years of age (class-C felonies punishable by five to ten years in prison) and four counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance (Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison).

KSP said the investigation is ongoing.

