London mayoral candidates address ongoing city audit during recent forum

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Days after the London mayoral forum, the recent audit on the city remains a hot topic with the community.

The audit, conducted by State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office, found the daughter of current London Mayor Troy Rudder was paid more than the council had budgeted for her position with the city’s Tourism Commission.

Additionally, the report found the Tourism Commission lacked proper oversight of taxpayer dollars.

Each mayoral candidate addressed the audit, calling for transparency, and processes to ensure mismanagement of funds cannot happen again.

“We’re gonna work with the city council to put safe, uh, safe calls in place that way, uh, no money is mismanaged,” said mayoral candidate, Jacob Kirby.

“I think having accountability and also working with the city council and being transparent to the voters,” said candidate Randall Weddle. “Laying things out in, uh, black and white.”

“I would work immediately to remedy the, um, findings, of course,” said candidate and current City Council member, Judd Weaver. “And I would put processes in place to ensure that this would never happen again and this should never have happened to begin with.”

The audit led some council members to call on Mayor Rudder to resign.

The mayor has not resigned but did issue a statement saying that most of the problems in the audit have been corrected, and he will continue to work on resolving any lingering issues.

