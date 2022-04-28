Advertisement

London mayoral candidates address ongoing city audit during recent forum

4-27-22 London Mayoral Forum Update on recent city audit
By Zak Hawke and Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Days after the London mayoral forum, the recent audit on the city remains a hot topic with the community.

The audit, conducted by State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office, found the daughter of current London Mayor Troy Rudder was paid more than the council had budgeted for her position with the city’s Tourism Commission.

Additionally, the report found the Tourism Commission lacked proper oversight of taxpayer dollars.

Each mayoral candidate addressed the audit, calling for transparency, and processes to ensure mismanagement of funds cannot happen again.

“We’re gonna work with the city council to put safe, uh, safe calls in place that way, uh, no money is mismanaged,” said mayoral candidate, Jacob Kirby.

“I think having accountability and also working with the city council and being transparent to the voters,” said candidate Randall Weddle. “Laying things out in, uh, black and white.”

“I would work immediately to remedy the, um, findings, of course,” said candidate and current City Council member, Judd Weaver. “And I would put processes in place to ensure that this would never happen again and this should never have happened to begin with.”

The audit led some council members to call on Mayor Rudder to resign.

The mayor has not resigned but did issue a statement saying that most of the problems in the audit have been corrected, and he will continue to work on resolving any lingering issues.

You can watch the debate with the candidates here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Crash with injuries blocks part of I-75
Brandon Robert Johnson
Sheriff: Man wanted on charges of sodomy, rape, possession child pornography
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say
Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee...
Fmr. Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student appears in court
The girl’s parents reached out to us saying the woman shot is Peggy Bentley. They say Bentley...
Ky. woman hit in the face by stray bullet; removal takes a backseat after CT scan discovery

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
One more dry and mild day before rain chances return
ARH and AppHarvest Partnership - 11:00 p.m.
ARH and AppHarvest Partnership - 11:00 p.m.
Letcher County WWII Veteran Dies - 11:00 p.m.
Letcher County WWII Veteran Dies - 11:00 p.m.
Pulaski County Sheriff's K9 Rocky in front of a Pulaski County Sheriff's Vehicle.
Pulaski County Sheriff’s K9 to receive protective vest