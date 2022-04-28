Advertisement

Letcher County WWII veteran dies

American Flag
American Flag(KTTC)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the last living veterans of World War II in Letcher County died Sunday.

Dan Combs died at the age of 102.

Combs was one of the last known living World War II veterans in the county.

Whitesburg city officials posted on Facebook Wednesday asking people to help line Main Street Thursday as his funeral procession leaves the funeral home on it’s way to his final resting place in Green Acres Cemetery.

The funeral is scheduled for 12:00 noon on Thursday.

Drug Take Back Day locations in Kentucky