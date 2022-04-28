Advertisement

Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event kicks off with fans in the stands

The longest continually running and largest five start event in North America is back with fans in the stands for the first time since 2019.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The annual Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event kicked off Thursday morning at the Kentucky Horse Park.

The longest continually running and largest five start event in North America is back with fans in the stands for the first time since 2019.

In 2020, the three-day event had to be canceled for the pandemic. In 2021, there were no fans allowed, but now, in 2022, things are different, and officials tell us they’re back and better than ever.

“The place is full. The trade fair is full. The hill is full. Our sponsor village is full. It’s fun. It’s good,” said Mike Cooper, Equestrian Events Inc. executive director.

Cooper says that they’ve had to be flexible over the last three years and adapt to what the pandemic threw at them.

Now, even early on in the event, he’s seeing a change. He said fans have been buying tickets in droves, more sponsors have been signing up to partner and it seems like everyone has been pent up and waiting for the three-day event to open the gates again.

“The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event is to the world of eventing as The Masters is to golf, as the Indy 500 is to motor racing, as Churchill and Keeneland are to thoroughbred racing. And this is the longest continually running and largest five-star event in North America,” said Cooper.“It was really different without spectators here. We really missed our spectators. You know, usually the cross-country course, that’s on Saturday, is packed with spectators, and we have a big tailgating area on Saturday for cross country. We miss that a lot last year and it’s back and better than ever.”

The event runs through Sunday and officials say that there are still general admission tickets available.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Crash with injuries blocks part of I-75
Brandon Robert Johnson
Sheriff: Man wanted on charges of sodomy, rape, possession child pornography
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say
Former Conn clients say they hope "The Big Conn" will help show the trauma they have endured...
‘Somebody’s gotta tell our side of the story’: Apple TV+ documentary to shine light on ‘The Big Conn’
The girl’s parents reached out to us saying the woman shot is Peggy Bentley. They say Bentley...
Ky. woman hit in the face by stray bullet; removal takes a backseat after CT scan discovery

Latest News

Marlana VanHoose, winner of the 2022 East Kentucky Leadership Culture and Arts Award, uses her...
‘God gave me the gift of music’: Marlana VanHoose wins East Kentucky Leadership Award
Eastern Kentucky Leadership Awards
East Kentucky Leadership Awards banquet held Thursday in Pikeville
Empty classroom at General Brown
Kentucky schools consider raises for staff
There’s a new push to help get weather alerts to the Amish community. It’s a difficult task,...
WKYT Investigates | New initiative hopes to keep Amish community safe during bad weather
The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say