Kentucky Supreme Court tosses challenge to Marsy’s Law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent challenge to strike down Marsy’s Law in Kentucky is being tossed out of court.

Voters approved the constitutional amendment in 2019 and 2020.

The law itself gives rights to the victims of crimes, such as being notified of any hearings for a suspect and the ability to speak at any hearing like a plea, release, or sentencing hearing.

Opponents of Marcy’s law say that the law itself is unfair to the defendants and creates more of an uphill battle for them.

Marcy’s Law was originally struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court after it was first passed. The justices ruled that the wording was too vague on the ballot, but a revised version of the bill was passed again by Kentucky voters.

A group of criminal defense lawyers challenged the measure again, arguing that lawmakers failed to follow the right steps to get it on the ballot.

Thursday morning, the Kentucky Supreme Court dismissed that challenge, saying the group’s claims “lacked a constitutional standing.”

