Advertisement

Kentucky Supreme Court tosses challenge to Marsy’s Law

A recent challenge to strike down Marsy’s Law in Kentucky is being tossed out of court.
A recent challenge to strike down Marsy’s Law in Kentucky is being tossed out of court.(Source: WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton and WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent challenge to strike down Marsy’s Law in Kentucky is being tossed out of court.

Voters approved the constitutional amendment in 2019 and 2020.

The law itself gives rights to the victims of crimes, such as being notified of any hearings for a suspect and the ability to speak at any hearing like a plea, release, or sentencing hearing.

Opponents of Marcy’s law say that the law itself is unfair to the defendants and creates more of an uphill battle for them.

Marcy’s Law was originally struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court after it was first passed. The justices ruled that the wording was too vague on the ballot, but a revised version of the bill was passed again by Kentucky voters.

A group of criminal defense lawyers challenged the measure again, arguing that lawmakers failed to follow the right steps to get it on the ballot.

Thursday morning, the Kentucky Supreme Court dismissed that challenge, saying the group’s claims “lacked a constitutional standing.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Crash with injuries blocks part of I-75
Brandon Robert Johnson
Sheriff: Man wanted on charges of sodomy, rape, possession child pornography
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say
Former Conn clients say they hope "The Big Conn" will help show the trauma they have endured...
‘Somebody’s gotta tell our side of the story’: Apple TV+ documentary to shine light on ‘The Big Conn’
Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee...
Fmr. Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student appears in court

Latest News

East Kentucky Leadership Conference
East Kentucky Leadership Conference kicks off in Pikeville
Gavel
Former EKY funeral home owner indicted on more than 30 counts of violating trust provision, theft
Here's a view of the Red River Gorge from the Natural Bridge.
Wolfe County Search and Rescue announces Red River Gorge giveaway
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 upate
Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky update