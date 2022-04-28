Kentucky schools consider raises for staff

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawmakers said schools were going to receive more money after this year’s session.

“We at Pulaski County should see about a $3 million increase to our funds,” said Patrick Richardson with Pulaski County Schools. “However for me to give out a 2 percent pay increase is going to exceed $2.5 million.”

Richardson said any funding increase is appreciated but he wanted targeted teacher raises.

”I think we are going to see a need for an increase beyond what we are getting to make a significant gain for our teachers,” he said.

It has been hard to fill some teaching positions along with other jobs in the district.

”We can’t keep bus drivers. We can’t keep cooks. Custodians. All of that equals to more money and people wanting more money,” said Richardson.

WYMT did reach out to other school systems including Corbin. The superintendent said they are planning to give teachers a 3% raise which will take effect July first and the custodians, cooks and other classified staff would be getting about another dollar an hour as well.

Somerset’s superintendent said they have been able to give out 1% raises the last 7 years and the school board has not considered the raise amount for next year.

Pulaski County could consider a 2% raise at their next school board meeting. Richardson said long term solutions are needed to get more people interested in the teaching profession.

”The job security people have coming into the profession. I don’t think people feel that anymore,” said Richardson

Richardson said too often education has been used as a pawn in the political process.

