Kentucky Kingdom opens Saturday for extended 2022 season

Kentucky Kingdom is ready to welcome guests back for summer fun starting on Saturday.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Kentucky Kingdom is ready to welcome guests back for summer fun starting on Saturday.

The Louisville amusement park announced it will open its doors on April 30 and will be offering an extended season, staying open through Oct. 30, according to a release.

Kentucky Kingdom said its offering many new additions this year including a new dog stunt show and a family-friendly event “that will light up the night.”

Hurricane Bay, Kentucky Kingdom’s water park, is scheduled to open on May 28.

Also introduced this season is a Pre-K Season Pass, allowing children ages 3-5 to visit Kentucky Kingdom for free all summer long. Registration for the Pre-K Season Pass ends May 31.

“We are really excited for the 2022 season” Sarah Worrell, Kentucky Kingdom General Manager said in a release. “Herschend Family Entertainment has made a significant effort to make Kentucky Kingdom the place to discover family fun in the Louisville market this summer.”

Regular season passes are available starting at $64.99 at the park and online at Kentucky Kingdom’s website.

For more information and for park hours, click or tap here.

