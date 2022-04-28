Advertisement

High School Scoreboard - April 27, 2022

By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scores reported by the KHSAA and submitted to WYMT by 11 p.m.

BASEBALL

Corbin 18, Williamsbutg 0 (5 innings)

East Ridge 15, Jenkins 0 (3 innings)

Hazard 18, Letcher Central 13

Johnson Central 15, Martin County 0 (4 innings)

Knox Central 8, Barbourville 2

Middlesboro 10, Bell County 0

Paintsville 21, Magoffin County (4 innings)

Perry Central 3, Wolfe County 2

Powell County 17, Owsley County 0 (4 innings)

Prestonsburg 16, Floyd Central 9

Shelby Valley 5, Pike Central 3

SOFTBALL

Breathitt County 7, Wolfe County 1

Hazard 15, Floyd Central 9

Knott Central 17, East Ridge 0 (3 innings)

Paintsville 3, Magoffin County 1

Pike Central 4, Belfry 1

Southwestern 15, McCreary Central 0 (5 innings)

