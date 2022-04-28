High School Scoreboard - April 27, 2022
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scores reported by the KHSAA and submitted to WYMT by 11 p.m.
BASEBALL
Corbin 18, Williamsbutg 0 (5 innings)
East Ridge 15, Jenkins 0 (3 innings)
Hazard 18, Letcher Central 13
Johnson Central 15, Martin County 0 (4 innings)
Knox Central 8, Barbourville 2
Middlesboro 10, Bell County 0
Paintsville 21, Magoffin County (4 innings)
Perry Central 3, Wolfe County 2
Powell County 17, Owsley County 0 (4 innings)
Prestonsburg 16, Floyd Central 9
Shelby Valley 5, Pike Central 3
SOFTBALL
Breathitt County 7, Wolfe County 1
Hazard 15, Floyd Central 9
Knott Central 17, East Ridge 0 (3 innings)
Paintsville 3, Magoffin County 1
Pike Central 4, Belfry 1
Southwestern 15, McCreary Central 0 (5 innings)
