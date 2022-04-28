Advertisement

Harlan County High School boys basketball coach to resign

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Apr. 28, 2022
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Harlan County High School boys basketball coach, Michael Jones, announced he will be resigning from the program.

The Harlan County HS Athletic Director, Eugene Farmer, said Coach Jones was a staple in the school’s program from the beginning. He said Jones was integral to making the program what it is today.

“Coach Jones will always be a part of our HC Family. He has compiled so many accolades during his tenure. We wish him and his entire family the very best,” said Farmer.

