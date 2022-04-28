Advertisement

‘God gave me the gift of music’: Marlana VanHoose wins East Kentucky Leadership Award

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Ky. (WYMT) - Marlana VanHoose was born blind. With other health complications, including a serious virus, her family was told she would likely not make it to her first birthday. That was 26 years ago.

“God healed my body from the virus,” she said.

VanHoose beat the odds, taking her chance at life and lack of vision as a sign to follow the vision God has for her.

“God gave me the gift of music,” she said. “I started humming “Jesus Loves Me” as a baby, before I could speak.”

That passion, born from old church songs, soon blossomed into a devotion. Using the abilities she was given, the Johnson County woman is now hitting the high notes and raising her praising hands high, following a dream she always prayed would come true.

A viral video in 2012 kicked off a career that VanHoose says she is blessed to now have- traveling from state to state, stage to stage, singing the National Anthem for some of her favorite sports teams.

”It was a blessing. So, I sang the anthem at the UK girls basketball game in 2012; the video went viral. Since then, I’ve been traveling all across the United States, singing. It’s been a blessing,” she said.

Now, with special jerseys and singing jobs galore, she works to share her testimony with others.

“I have been through lots and lots of things in life and God is still taking care of me. He’s still using me for His glory,” she said. ”And God has given me that ability to share with others the gift of music. It’s a universal language.”

For her determination and dedication to sharing and singing through it all, Marlana was awarded the 2022 East Kentucky Leadership Award for Culture and Arts, given Thursday during the East Kentucky Leadership Conference.

She said it was an honor to even be considered and she hopes to use her platform to show other young people that no matter their hurdles, they can always reach their goals.

”I never want to give up. I just want to keep going,” she said. ”I could become a true leader to those in this state and to those around the world as well.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Crash with injuries blocks part of I-75
Brandon Robert Johnson
Sheriff: Man wanted on charges of sodomy, rape, possession child pornography
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say
Former Conn clients say they hope "The Big Conn" will help show the trauma they have endured...
‘Somebody’s gotta tell our side of the story’: Apple TV+ documentary to shine light on ‘The Big Conn’
The girl’s parents reached out to us saying the woman shot is Peggy Bentley. They say Bentley...
Ky. woman hit in the face by stray bullet; removal takes a backseat after CT scan discovery

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky Leadership Awards
East Kentucky Leadership Awards banquet held Thursday in Pikeville
Empty classroom at General Brown
Kentucky schools consider raises for staff
There’s a new push to help get weather alerts to the Amish community. It’s a difficult task,...
WKYT Investigates | New initiative hopes to keep Amish community safe during bad weather
The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say