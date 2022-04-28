Advertisement

Former EKY funeral home owner indicted on more than 30 counts of violating trust provision, theft

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, April 26, a Middlesboro man was indicted by a Grand Jury on several charges of violating trust provision and one charge of theft.

Clyde Creech is facing 38 charges of violating trust provision for pre-need payments for funeral good, which is a class C felony. A class C felony constitutes five to 10 years in prison.

The other charge, which is theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500, is a class D felony, which constitutes one to five years in prison.

The charges allege Creech committed these offenses between 1994 and 2014.

Creech was the former owner of Creech Funeral Home in Middlesboro.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Crash with injuries blocks part of I-75
Brandon Robert Johnson
Sheriff: Man wanted on charges of sodomy, rape, possession child pornography
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say
Former Conn clients say they hope "The Big Conn" will help show the trauma they have endured...
‘Somebody’s gotta tell our side of the story’: Apple TV+ documentary to shine light on ‘The Big Conn’
Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee...
Fmr. Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student appears in court

Latest News

East Kentucky Leadership Conference
East Kentucky Leadership Conference kicks off in Pikeville
A recent challenge to strike down Marsy’s Law in Kentucky is being tossed out of court.
Kentucky Supreme Court tosses challenge to Marsy’s Law
Here's a view of the Red River Gorge from the Natural Bridge.
Wolfe County Search and Rescue announces Red River Gorge giveaway
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 upate
Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky update