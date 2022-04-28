East Kentucky Leadership Conference kicks off in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Leadership Conference began its first day in Pikeville on Thursday.

The conference, which is being held at Appalachian Wireless Arena, goes from Thursday to Friday.

The different events will be focusing on developments in the region and what is next for businesses in Eastern Kentucky.

For more information on the conference and Thursday’s events, you can tune in to WYMT this evening.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.