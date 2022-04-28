East Kentucky Leadership Awards banquet held Thursday in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2022 East Kentucky Leadership Awards banquet will be held Thursday evening at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.

The annual event honors Eastern Kentuckians for their exceptional leadership to the region.

Business leaders, public officials and people who have worked to reimagine Eastern Kentucky communities receive awards recognizing their contributions to their communities.

WYMT will have full coverage of each award recipient during our broadcasts throughout the week and the stories will be available wymt.com.

