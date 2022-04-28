Advertisement

Dre’Una Edwards transfers to Baylor

Dre'una Edwards hit the game-winning shot.
Dre'una Edwards hit the game-winning shot.(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the most clutch players of Kentucky’s 2022 SEC Tournament winning team has landed at another powerhouse.

Dre’Una Edwards announced Wednesday night that she has transferred to Baylor.

Edwards was one of three Kentucky players to announce their intention to transfer late last month. She averaged 20 points per game in 2021-22, but will be remembered in Wildcat lore for hitting the game-winner in UK’s SEC Tournament title win over South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee...
Fmr. Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student appears in court
Crash graphic
Crash with injuries blocks part of I-75
Near Drowning
Ky. emergency team rescues 5-year-old child from drowning
Traffic slowing down on I-75
All lanes back open after morning traffic on I-75
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say

Latest News

The Cumberland's men's lacrosse team looks to reach their first title in 2022.
Cumberlands men’s lacrosse eyes national title
UK picks up D-II transfer defensive back
Illinois State's Antonio Reeves during a Missouri Valley Conference game against Missouri State.
Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves picks Kentucky
Nick Robinson, Keian Worrix and Alex Rogers all signed with UPIKE on Tuesday.
Trio of Panthers sign with UPIKE