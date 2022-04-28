Dre’Una Edwards transfers to Baylor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the most clutch players of Kentucky’s 2022 SEC Tournament winning team has landed at another powerhouse.

Dre’Una Edwards announced Wednesday night that she has transferred to Baylor.

Edwards was one of three Kentucky players to announce their intention to transfer late last month. She averaged 20 points per game in 2021-22, but will be remembered in Wildcat lore for hitting the game-winner in UK’s SEC Tournament title win over South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.