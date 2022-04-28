Advertisement

Beshear clears way for cannabis research center to open at UK

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has cleared the way for a cannabis research center to open in Kentucky.

The bill authorizes the research center at the University of Kentucky. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of their legislative session earlier this month.

Beshear’s review of the bill came as he considers possible executive action to singlehandedly legalize medical marijuana.

In his review, Beshear preserved the bill’s language creating the center.

He said Tuesday that he used his line-item veto authority to broaden the center’s work and allow more leeway in picking an oversight board.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gavel
Former EKY funeral home owner indicted on more than 30 counts of violating trust provision, theft
The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say
According to a release, Harlan County head boys basketball coach Michael Jones has stepped down.
Harlan County High School boys basketball coach resigns
Former Conn clients say they hope "The Big Conn" will help show the trauma they have endured...
‘Somebody’s gotta tell our side of the story’: Apple TV+ documentary to shine light on ‘The Big Conn’
Missing person reported in Laurel County

Latest News

WYMT Scattered Showers
Clouds, rain chances return to wrap up April
The second annual Kinfolk Reunion kicks off on Friday, but Sundy Best got the party started...
‘It’s more than just a concert’: Weekend of music starts with ‘Kinfolk Kickoff’ and Sundy Best
Optimist Club trailer reported stolen in Laurel County
Laurel County deputies searching for stolen trailer
Mountain News Top Stories at 11:00 p.m. - April 28, 2022
Mountain News Top Stories at 11:00 p.m. - April 28, 2022
‘It’s more than just a concert’: Weekend of music starts with ‘Kinfolk Kickoff’ and Sundy Best...
‘It’s more than just a concert’: Weekend of music starts with ‘Kinfolk Kickoff’ and Sundy Best - 11pm