BB King officially announces resignation as Knott Central boys basketball coach

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knott County legend has officially called it a career.

Knott Central head boys basketball coach BB King officially announced his retirement Monday morning.

“This is probably a resignation, not a retirement,” said King. “I might still have some coaching days in me, I don’t know yet. For Knott Coutny it’s time for me to give it up here.”

Over his 12 seasons at Knott Central, King led the Patriots to a record of 260-109 including seven district titles, five 14th Region titles and three 14th Region All “A” titles.

King was also a member of the Patriots’ 1979 and 1980 14th Region championship teams. He remains third on Knott County Central’s all-time scoring list with 1,941 points.

Among those regional title wins was a four-year win streak between 2012 and 2015, that included KCC’s only Mr. Basketball, Camron Justice.

“That group was an exceptional group,” said King. “Every place we go, it was a packed house. We go to Lexington, it’d be a packed house. It was just an awful good time for Knott County.”

King says that his biggest legacy as a coach is how honest he was to his team.

“The biggest thing with me as a coach is I was blunt and what I said, that’s what I meant,” King said. “I thought I treated all the players the same. If he was the last one on the team or the first one on the team, he dresses the same, he eats the same and that’s just the way I coach. To be honest, some people like that and some people didn’t so I was blunt and I was taught that plain talk’s easily understood and that’s just how I am.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.