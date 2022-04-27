Advertisement

WKYT celebrates 40 years with Dave 'Buzz' Baker

Wednesday marks 40 years since our own Dave “Buzz” Baker started his career at the station.
Wednesday marks 40 years since our own Dave “Buzz” Baker started his career at the station.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re celebrating a special anniversary at WKYT.

Wednesday marks 40 years since our own Dave “Buzz” Baker started his career at the station. Mayor Linda Gorton even stopped by Everyday Kentucky to deliver a proclamation declaring it Dave “Buzz” Baker Day in Lexington.

Since 1982, Buzz has been a sports anchor, reporter and account executive at WKYT.

Throughout his career, he’s hosted a number of UK and SEC events.

You’ve heard in on the radio as the long-time host of the UK Sports Network’s “Countdown to Tip-Off” show.

You also watch him live on WKYT hosting “The Sports Buzz.”

He even interviewed former President Donald Trump.

Dave has been heavily involved in the community, including the Children’s Charity Golf Classic, raising money for 30 different children’s organizations in central Kentucky.

We want to say a big congratulations on a successful 40 years here at WKYT!

It’s Dave "Buzz" Baker Day in Lexington to celebrate his 40th anniversary at WKYT. Mayor Linda Gorton stopped by Everyday Kentucky to deliver the proclamation. MORE>> https://bit.ly/3OJ2wYU

Posted by WKYT on Wednesday, April 27, 2022
