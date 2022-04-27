Whitley County man arrested on robbery charge

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitley County man wanted for robbing a market in Williamsburg was arrested Tuesday.

Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 35-year-old Bobby Canada of Williamsburg. Canada was wanted on warrants for robbery and criminal mischief.

Deputies say Canada entered the Canada Town Market off of KY-204 with a hammer and proceeded to destroy a gaming machine to get to the cash box inside. The store clerk confronted Canada, who then threatened the clerk with the hammer.

Canada left with a handful of cash.

He was found Tuesday off of Henry Barton Road in Corbin where he was then arrested. Deputies also arrested 25-year-old Destanny Hatfield, who they say drove Canada to the location and had been questioned twice on Canada’s whereabouts.

Hatfield was charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension.

Both were taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

